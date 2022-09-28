Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 85.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,353,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,281,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,947,000 after buying an additional 259,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

