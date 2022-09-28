Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.73.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CP opened at C$93.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$87.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.40 and a 12-month high of C$106.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 in the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

