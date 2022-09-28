Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

