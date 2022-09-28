Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Cannabis Sativa
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.