Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.60. Cano Health shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 86,652 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Raymond James began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.