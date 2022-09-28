Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.
Capgemini Stock Performance
Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.