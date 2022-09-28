Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

