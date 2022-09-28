Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.60

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 2649826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.25).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.43.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 18,000 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

