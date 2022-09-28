Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,102.12

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,102.12 ($61.65) and traded as low as GBX 4,925 ($59.51). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,925 ($59.51), with a volume of 61,116 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,091.49.

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 450 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

