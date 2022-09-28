Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) & OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Head-To-Head Review

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Mining and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.85, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $794.80 million 0.00 $226.83 million $0.37 N/A OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Capstone Mining and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Mining has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 18.44% 7.95% 4.66% OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Capstone Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

