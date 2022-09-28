Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Financial Survey

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62% Lundin Mining 21.21% 13.88% 9.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64 Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.10 $780.35 million $0.95 4.98

This table compares Captor Capital and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Captor Capital and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 10 4 0 2.29

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $10.73, suggesting a potential upside of 126.83%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Captor Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.