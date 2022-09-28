Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $14.65 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.58 or 0.06862638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00088497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,623,049,136 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

