CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $30.45.
About CareCloud
