CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $17.18 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. CargoX has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

