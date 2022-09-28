Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

