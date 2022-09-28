Carlson Capital Management Sells 39,460 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

