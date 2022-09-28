Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.