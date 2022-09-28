CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in CarMax by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

