Carnomaly (CARR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,361.00

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $651,770.00 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carnomaly coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carnomaly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly’s launch date was August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carnomaly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carnomaly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.