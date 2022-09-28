Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

