Catge coin (CATGE) Price Down 86.1% Over Last Week

Catge coin (CATGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Catge coin has a market capitalization of $59,046.48 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Catge coin
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Catge coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Catge coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catge coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.