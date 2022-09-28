CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
CB Scientific Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.