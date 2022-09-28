CBC.network (CBC) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.28 or 1.00005895 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00063380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.