C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 15719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.82).

CCR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.19. The company has a market cap of £568.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,887.50.

In other news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Insiders have bought a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729 over the last ninety days.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

