C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 15719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
C&C Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.19. The company has a market cap of £568.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,887.50.
Insider Transactions at C&C Group
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
Featured Articles
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.