CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 170,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CEA Industries Stock Performance
CEAD opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
