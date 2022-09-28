CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 170,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

CEAD opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

About CEA Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEAD. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CEA Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.