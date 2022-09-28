Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
