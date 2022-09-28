Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,076,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.