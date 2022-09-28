CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.82 or 0.99958553 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

