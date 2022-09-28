Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $88.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

