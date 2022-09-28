Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.
Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $88.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.