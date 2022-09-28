Celer Network Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $151.20 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

