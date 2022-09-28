Celo Euro (CEUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,347.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $39.13 million and approximately $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

