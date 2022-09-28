Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Centogene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Centogene Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 134.55%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Stories

