CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $15.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.42. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.