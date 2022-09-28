Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

