Channels Self Reported Market Cap Hits $81,270.21 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Channels has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Channels has a market cap of $81,270.21 and $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Channels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

