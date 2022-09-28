Charged Particles Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.50 Million (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Charged Particles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Charged Particles has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles’ launch date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

