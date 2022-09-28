Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.