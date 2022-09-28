Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

CRL stock opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

