Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $20.51 on Monday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,214,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

