Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

