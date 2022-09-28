Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

