Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network launched on March 19th, 2021. Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure. Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space. Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending. Blockchain data provided by: xchscan Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper (GreenPaper) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

