China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Trading Up 5.5 %

COE stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

