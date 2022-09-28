China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Trading Up 5.5 %
COE stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.