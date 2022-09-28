China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

