China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China Zenix Auto International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International’s peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Zenix Auto International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International Competitors 416 2115 2900 35 2.47

Profitability

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 51.91%. Given China Zenix Auto International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Zenix Auto International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% China Zenix Auto International Competitors -295.26% -5.61% -3.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million -$61.16 million -0.46 China Zenix Auto International Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.37

China Zenix Auto International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International peers beat China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

