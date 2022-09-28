Chintai Trading Up 11% This Week (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Chintai has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chintai has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chintai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10524448 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.