Chris Henry Francis Yates Purchases 125,000 Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) Stock

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) insider Chris Henry Francis Yates purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($10,572.74).

Chris Henry Francis Yates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Chris Henry Francis Yates acquired 50,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 627 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £313,500 ($378,806.19).

Abingdon Health Price Performance

Shares of ABDX stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Abingdon Health Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.89 ($0.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.07.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

