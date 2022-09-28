CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. CHS has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $29.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

