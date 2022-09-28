Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Churchill Downs worth $51,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 266,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.