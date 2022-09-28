Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

