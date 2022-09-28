Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
IBEX Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBEX (IBEX)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.