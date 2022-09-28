City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 403.31 ($4.87) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 374.56 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.61.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

