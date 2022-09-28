City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 403.31 ($4.87) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 374.56 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.61.
