Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Civilization has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

