Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 2040212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.43.

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Civitas Social Housing

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 79,402 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.